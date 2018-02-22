ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Mark Hamill made a name for himself “in a galaxy far, far away,” but his name will soon grace Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The 66-year-old actor, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy, before recreating the role in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens and in Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will be honored with the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a March 8 ceremony.

Lucas will join Master of Ceremonies and President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Leron Gubler at the ceremony, along with Hamill’s Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford.

Hamill, who got his start on the ABC soap General Hospital in the early 1970s, has gone on to appear on Broadway and in a number of films, including Corvette Summer, Samuel Fuller’s The Big Red One, Slipstream, Walking Across Egypt, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Sushi Girl and Kingsman: The Secret Service. He’s also lent his voice to countless animated series for television, feature films and video games, perhaps most famously voicing the Joker in dozens of projects.

In addition to acting, Hamill is involved with many charitable organizations, including USC Neighborhood Academic Initiative, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Feeding America.

