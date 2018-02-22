ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — On the heels of the release of Black Panther, Marvel is set to launch another black superhero character from the comics — but this time on the small screen.

Deadline has learned Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is currently in development at Disney Channel. The series, which will be animated, comes from black-ish and grown-ish executive producer Laurence Fishburne.

The potential series will follow the adventures of Lunella Lafayette, a black nine-year-old super-genius who happens to be inhuman. She teams up with her crimson-colored dinosaur and is said to use, “her smarts to save the day.”

There is no word on which Disney Channel outlet the show will eventually land. The series falls under Fishburne’s overall deal at ABC Studios.

Fishburne will also be seen in the big screen in July, as Dr. Bill Foster/Goliath, in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.