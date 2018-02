MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a copper thief. Shortly after 5:00am on February 15th, he entered Keith’s Air Conditioning and Heating on East End Boulevard. He is said to have stolen around $1,500 worth of copper. If you can provide information about the suspect’s identity, you are asked to contact the Marshall Police Department. You can go to the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page to see a video of the suspect.