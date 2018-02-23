Ahn Young-joon/Pool/Getty Images(SEOUL) — Ivanka Trump arrived in South Korea to flashing cameras and a live broadcast across South Korean TV two days before she will attend the closing ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

She was given the red-carpet treatment in Seoul as the leader of the U.S. delegation as she landed at Incheon International Airport on a commercial airline, Korean Air, on Friday.

“We are very, very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to cheer for Team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with the people of the Republic of Korea, so thank you for the kind welcome,” she said to dozens of media reporters lined up at the gate.

For hours before her plane’s arrival, local news organizations repeatedly aired video of Ivanka’s departure at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. Reporters and analysts discussed whether she would bring a personal message from her father, President Donald Trump, or at least offer deep insight into how the core Washingtonians view North Korea.

It’s unknown whether she will meet with anyone from North Korea’s own high-level delegation, which will attend the closing ceremony.

The U.S. delegation is to dine with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a traditional Korean house, a venue used only at special occasions for heads of state visits. The evening banquet in honor of Ivanka will prepare a kosher menu for Ivanka’s strict kosher lifestyle.

Raw fish, crustaceans and meat will not be included in Ivanka’s menu.

Trump’s delegation also includes Sen. James Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism; White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea; Marc Knapper, acting US Ambassador to Korea; and current Team USA bobsled coach Sgt. Shauna Rohbock, a member of the Army National Guard and an Olympic silver medalist in 2004.

