ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Gael García Bernal, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle, Sufjan Stevens and Oscar winner Common will perform this year’s nominated songs at the 90th Oscars ceremony, show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd have announced today.



Bernal, Lafourcade and Miguel will perform the Oscar-nominated song “Remember Me” from Coco.

Blige will perform “Mighty River” from Mudbound, the Oscar-nominated song she co-wrote with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

Blige is also Oscar-nominated this year for Actress in a Supporting Role for the movie — making her the first person to be nominated for both a performance and Original Song in the same year.



Oscar winner Common and Andra Day will perform his Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up For Something” from the historical drama Marshall.



Tony nominated Greatest Showman star Settle will perform the Oscar-nominated song “This Is Me” from the film. The song was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.



Stevens will perform his Oscar-nominated song “Mystery of Love,” written for Call Me by Your Name.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 90th annual Academy Awards, airing live from the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, March 4, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

