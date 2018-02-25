LIBERTY CITY – One person has been arrested in connection with a Gregg County stabbing. It happened around 4:15 Friday morning on Smallwood Road in the Liberty City area. Joshua Hyatt, 30, of Tatum, was found in the road with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Sheriff’s department spokesman Josh Tubb based on what Wyatt and a witness told them, Hyatt and Carter Riley Brown, 20, of Gladewater, got into an argument over a woman. The argument led to the stabbing. Brown has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $75,000 bond.