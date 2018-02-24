Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) -- Russian bobsled pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva made quite a fashion statement last year when she appeared in a promotional video for clothing brand Zasport, wearing a sweatshirt with "I DON'T DO DOPING" emblazoned across it. The irony? The Russian Bobsled Federation on Friday confirmed that Sergeeva, a member of for the Russian women's team in Pyeongchang, had tested positive for a banned heart medication. In the video, which resurfaced following confirmation that the substance was in her system, Sergeeva, 30, wears the "I DON'T DO DOPING" sweatshirt as she trains at the Sliding Center Sanki Olympic bobsledding track near Sochi. Zasport is the official clothing provider for Russian athletes. "If we are here, and we are clean -- we should be able to walk under our flag," Sergeeva told Yahoo Sports, when asked how she felt about the O.A.R. (Olympic Athletes from Russia) label on her suit. The Russian Bobsled Federation said that Sergeeva, 30, whose sled placed 12th in the women's competition on Wednesday, had passed a doping test five days earlier. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Russian bobsledder who failed doping test, once wore ‘I Don’t Do Doping’ sweatshirt

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2018 at 2:54 am

