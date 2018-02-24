Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) --Team USA's men curling team has won it's first ever gold medal with a 10-7 victory against Sweden Led by John Shuster, the U.S. broke out late to upset Sweden, which had lost only two games in South Korea coming into the final. Sweden won silver and Switzerland won bronze. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Team USA Wins Gold In Curling

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2018 at 3:28 am

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) --Team USA's men curling team has won it's first ever gold medal with a 10-7 victory against Sweden



Led by John Shuster, the U.S. broke out late to upset Sweden, which had lost only two games in South Korea coming into the final.



Sweden won silver and Switzerland won bronze.



