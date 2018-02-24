Today is Saturday February 24, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Galveston Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2018 at 4:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GALVESTON (AP) — A Southeast Texas police officer faces felony drug charges alleging that he supplied a suspected drug dealer with information that helped him avoid other police officers. Galveston police officer John Rutherford is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, misuse of official information and evidence tampering. Police Chief Vernon Hale said Friday that the 40-year-old Rutherford provided 32-year-old Salvador Rivera with information on officers’ locations, working assignments and working patterns. Hale said the information allowed “criminals to work with impunity” with no fear of capture and “also put officers’ safety at risk.”

Galveston Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2018 at 4:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GALVESTON (AP) — A Southeast Texas police officer faces felony drug charges alleging that he supplied a suspected drug dealer with information that helped him avoid other police officers. Galveston police officer John Rutherford is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, misuse of official information and evidence tampering. Police Chief Vernon Hale said Friday that the 40-year-old Rutherford provided 32-year-old Salvador Rivera with information on officers’ locations, working assignments and working patterns. Hale said the information allowed “criminals to work with impunity” with no fear of capture and “also put officers’ safety at risk.”

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement