AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Democrats are accusing top Republicans of attempting to suppress voting in an unusual way as the state heads toward what will be the first primary in the U.S. this year. Democrats say Republicans are targeting public schools and educational groups that say they’re simply encouraging teachers to vote. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued cease-and-desist letters to three school districts last week, accusing them of using state funds to disseminate candidate endorsements.