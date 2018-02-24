DALLAS (AP) — Fire officials suspect a natural gas leak of causing an explosion that collapsed the roof of a newly renovated house, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring four other members of her family. The blast happened about 6:30 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood about one-third of a mile north of Dallas Love Field. Firefighters arrived to find the shattered home and four injured family members in the front yard, one holding the unconscious girl in his arms. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.