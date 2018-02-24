Today is Saturday February 24, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gas Leak Suspected Cause of Deadly Dallas House Explosion

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2018 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Fire officials suspect a natural gas leak of causing an explosion that collapsed the roof of a newly renovated house, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring four other members of her family. The blast happened about 6:30 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood about one-third of a mile north of Dallas Love Field. Firefighters arrived to find the shattered home and four injured family members in the front yard, one holding the unconscious girl in his arms. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Gas Leak Suspected Cause of Deadly Dallas House Explosion

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2018 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Fire officials suspect a natural gas leak of causing an explosion that collapsed the roof of a newly renovated house, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring four other members of her family. The blast happened about 6:30 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood about one-third of a mile north of Dallas Love Field. Firefighters arrived to find the shattered home and four injured family members in the front yard, one holding the unconscious girl in his arms. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement