TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Department is looking for four persons in connection with numerous stolen vehicles in Smith Cherokee, Titus and Henderson counties. They are identified as Jacob Spivey, Frank Meadows, Ashley Hoag and Adam Leal. If you know where anyone of them may be found, you are asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. They say Jacob Spivey (pictured) is running from officers since he knows there is a warrant out for his arrest. He is known to stay in several locations in Tyler as well as Bullard. Authorities say Frank Meadows is a known drug dealer in the area. They feel he may be with Ashley Hoag, who has also been named in a felony warrant. As far as Adam Leal, investigators say he is known to stay in the North Tyler Area. You can see pictures of all of the suspects on the Smith County Sheriff Office’s web page.