CYPRESS (AP) — For the second year in a row, a transgender wrestler has won the Texas girls’ Class 6A 110-pound division. Mack Beggs, an 18-year-old senior from Euless Trinity High School near Dallas, entered the tournament in Cypress outside of Houston with an undefeated record. He beat Chelsea Sanchez, who he beat for the title in 2017, in the final match Saturday. Beggs is in the process of transitioning from female to male and taking a low-dose of testosterone. Beggs had asked to wrestle in the boys’ division, but the rules for Texas public high schools require athletes to compete under the gender on their birth certificate.