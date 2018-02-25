Today is Sunday February 25, 2018
East Texas Man Could Get Death Sentence for Child’s Death

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2018 at 2:05 pm
KOUNTZE (AP) — Jurors this week in Hardin County in East Texas begin hearing testimony on whether they should send a 40-year-old man to death row or life in prison after they convicted him of the torture death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter. Lawyers for Jason Wade Delacerda say prosecutors used emotional testimony and evidence to compensate for insufficient evidence to link the Kountze man to head injuries that killed Breonna Nichole Loftin in August 2011. Defense lawyers made no opening statement during the trial’s guilt-innocence phase, called no witnesses and cross-examined none of the prosecution witnesses.

KOUNTZE (AP) — Jurors this week in Hardin County in East Texas begin hearing testimony on whether they should send a 40-year-old man to death row or life in prison after they convicted him of the torture death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter. Lawyers for Jason Wade Delacerda say prosecutors used emotional testimony and evidence to compensate for insufficient evidence to link the Kountze man to head injuries that killed Breonna Nichole Loftin in August 2011. Defense lawyers made no opening statement during the trial’s guilt-innocence phase, called no witnesses and cross-examined none of the prosecution witnesses.

