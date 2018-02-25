TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the week of February 26. Weather conditions have had a significant impact on work schedules so some schedules have not changed from the previous week. Schedules are always subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

In Smith County, the contractor for the Lindale Relief Route is planning daily lane closures on Farm Road 16 at Toll 49, and on Interstate Highway 20 at Toll 49. Expect lane closures on FM 16 from 9:00am to 4:00pm., Monday-Friday, February 26 – March 2. Various I-20 lane closures will also be conducted from 9:00am to 4:00pm, Monday – Thursday, February 26 – March 1, and from 9:00am to noon, on Friday, March 2. The schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions. Local law enforcement will be assisting with work zone traffic control.

You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/009-2018.html and see the project update for TxDOT’s Tyler District.