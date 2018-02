TYLER – Minor injuries were reported in a car-train accident in Tyler Sunday afternoon. It occurred around 3:30 at the railroad crossing at Oakwood Street and Spring Avenue. A witness told officers the car had already entered onto to the tracks when the crossing arms came down. The driver tried to make a U-turn, but was hit by the slow moving train. In the car was the woman driver and three children ages 3, 9 and 10. The investigation into the accident is continuing.