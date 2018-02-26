ABC News(ROME) — A blanket of snow covered Rome, Italy, on Monday, leading schools to close and public transportation to limit service.

Snow is rare Rome, with this snowfall being the first in the city in six years.

Tourists at the Colosseum had the chance to photograph two rare sites at once; snow in Rome and the largest amphitheater ever built.

On their way to work, Romans encountered slippery sidewalks and roads.

At the Trevi Fountain, visitors and locals made their wishes as the famous landmark slowly turned white.

And, at the ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium Circus Maximus, video captures Romans sliding through the snow.

Rome became a rare winter wonderland with all of its famous sites covered in snow.



