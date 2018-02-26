ABC/Kelsea McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Heather Locklear has run afoul of the law again — this time, she’s been busted for domestic abuse.

ABC News has confirmed that the actress, 56, was arrested Sunday night in the Thousand Oaks area of Los Angeles and charged with both felony domestic violence and three counts of battery on emergency personnel.

According to TMZ, a “combative” Locklear went after the cops who tried to take her into custody after her brother phoned 911 when a fight between the actress and her boyfriend became physical.

Locklear, who pleaded no contest to reckless driving and DUI charges in 2008, was hospitalized last September after crashing her car into a ditch; that accident apparently wasn’t related to substance abuse.

She has a date with a judge in Ventura County Superior Court on March 13 to address the latest charges.

