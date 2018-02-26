ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Yvette Nicole Brown is headed back to ABC after the recent cancellation of her Tuesday night comedy The Mayor.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Brown has been tapped to star in the new ABC comedy Most Likely To.

The series, if greenlit, will follow Liz Cooney, a woman who, in high school, had everything, and her fellow classmate Markie McQueen, who had nothing. After twenty years, the two reunite as single mothers who live under the same roof.

Brown is set to play Markie McQueen – a “radiant and warm, quietly confident,” successful salon owner who becomes insecure when reunited with her high school bully.

The role of Liz has yet to be cast.

This is the latest project for Brown, who in addition to The Mayor, previously starred in Community, Drake & Josh and CBS’s recent The Odd Couple reboot.

