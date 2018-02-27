Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Monday night in Hollywood, Disney held the “blue carpet” world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time. The film is an adaptation of the science fantasy novel written by American writer Madeleine L’Engle, first published in 1962.

“You gotta tap into your inner child,” director Ava DuVernay said. “Don’t sit there like a cynical adult, right? Watch the girl fly and enjoy it. Wish you were flying! She’s talking to flowers, she’s flying, she’s hopping planets! Just let yourself go and enjoy it, that’s all it is.”

Star Oprah Winfrey, who plays Mrs. Which, said the story is “about courage and being able to be the best of who you are and to be a warrior for the light, is a story that we’re gonna need until there is no longer a planet Earth. ‘Cause the darkness is spreading so fast these days, we need warriors of the light.”

Chris Pine, who plays Dr. Alex Murry, said of the kids in the cast, “I think this film is another great reminder that you are enough as a kid. You are enough. You know, there’s no “there” there. Yes, you’ll grow up but your voice now is just as powerful as it will be later on. And when you work together you can achieve miraculous things.”

Storm Reid, who plays the film’s heroine, Meg Murray, said the story shines for her generation: “In such dark, divisive, divided times in our country, I feel like this movie is the light for our generation and for people to just know that they can come together and make something so beautiful and be included and be represented.”

A Wrinkle in Time also stars Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Zach Galifianakis. It opens March 9 from Disney, parent company of ABC News.

