HENDERSON COUNTY — A man suspected of dealing drugs is arrested following a traffic stop. Jamel Garrett, 29, was pulled over on State Highway 31 around 3:45 Monday afternoon after committing several traffic violations. A search of the vehicle uncovered what deputies believed to be crack, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax and marijuana. A loaded stolen gun was found in the trunk. Garrett was charged with two felony counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. The passenger, Keshon Thomas, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana.