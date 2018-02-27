A.M.P.A.S.©(HOLLYWOOD) — Oscar winners, stars of Oscar-nominated films and a few icons are among the newly-announced presenters at this Sunday night’s 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Oscar-winners Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, Jodi Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Christopher Walken, Sandra Bullock and Lupita Nyong’o will be handing out the statuettes at the event, as will Emily Blunt, Dave Chappelle, Ansel Elgort, Ashley Judd and Oscar-winning entertainment icons Rita Moreno and Jane Fonda.

Previously announced presenters include Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Chadwick Boseman, Emma Stone, Tom Holland, Armie Hammer and Mark Hamill.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles Sunday night on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.