TROUP — Troup ISD officials say a student responsible for a threat that prompted an early dismissal Tuesday has confessed, but there was no immediate information on whether the person has been arrested. School officials say the student told them the threat was made as a prank. The school district released students at noon Tuesday after being on lockdown due to the threat, made on Snapchat. According to KETK, the person responsible for the threat threatened to blow up the high school. Authorities are continuing to investigate the case, and law enforcement officers are on campus today.