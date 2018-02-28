DALLAS (AP) – Gas is being restored to a few dozen homes in Dallas as hundreds of others are complying with an evacuation order following a house explosion last week that killed a 12-year-old girl. Atmos Energy was notifying some residents Tuesday in north Dallas that gas service had been restored and they were safe to return to their homes. The deadly explosion Friday that knocked a home off its foundation led to the evacuation of an elementary school and nearby homes. People were allowed to return the next day but then another leak elsewhere was reported Sunday that triggered another evacuation affecting hundreds. Atmos is trying to determine the extent of the leaking. State and federal officials are investigating. The company has said it will replace 2.5 miles of pipe through the area over the next several days.