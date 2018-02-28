ABC/Richard Cartwright (LOS ANGELES) — Marvel icon and frequent Marvel Cinematic Universe scene stealer Stan Lee is battling a case of pneumonia.

The 95-year-old shared a personal video with TMZ which addressed where’s been the past few days. “I haven’t been in touch with you lately,” Lee explains in the clip. “I had a little bout of pneumonia I’ve been fighting.”

Lee adds that the illness “seems to be getting better” and that he’s “thinking of all of you.”

“I miss you all,” he continues. “I miss your enthusiasm. I miss all the notes and the photos and all the emails I used to get … And I want you to know I still love you all.”

He also talks about the Marvel fans, calling them the “best group of fans that any group in the world ever had.” “I hope next time we talk, I’ll be in even better shape,” he continued. “Until then, Excelsior.”

“Excelsior,” which is Latin for “ever upward,” is Lee’s signature sign-off.

Lee was admitted and released from the hospital earlier this month for an unspecified illness, telling KABC-TV, “All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great.”

“I figured a little check up wouldn’t be bad for me. And in fact it turned out to be pretty good, it got me a lot of publicity,” Lee said.

Lee also lost his wife Joan of 69 years last summer.

“We are so saddened to hear about the loss of Joan Lee. We lost a member of the Marvel family today and our thoughts and prayers go out to Stan and his daughter Joan in this difficult time,” Marvel posted at the time.

