Marvel Studios (HOLLYWOOD) — Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther continues to shatter records in just its third week of release, becoming the third-highest-grossing Marvel film, behind The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The film — which stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker — delivered another $8.1 million on Monday, bringing its domestic gross to $411.7 million in just 11 days. Its overseas tally swelled to $316.2 million after earning $10.9 million on Monday.

Black Panther overtook Iron Man 3 and Captain America to nab 22nd place on the all-time domestic box office chart, right behind Wonder Woman. It’s expected to pass Age of Ultron for the number 13 spot, and has a strong chance of shot at tying The Avengers, which ranks fifth on the list.

The Ryan Coogler-directed feature’s third weekend could be the second- or third-best of all time, trailing Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar and The Avengers.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

