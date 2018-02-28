EAST TEXAS — Troup ISD wasn’t the only district on edge this week. KETK reports a credible threat toward a New Diana ISD employee resulted in an arrest of a student Tuesday. Administrators say they received information that a student threatened to hurt the employee with a weapon. Then at Tatum ISD, officials received two tips about a reported threat. One person was detained and questioned, but officials told the Longview News-Journal the threat had not been made. And then, in Athens, a “disoriented” intruder was able to get into an elementary school. he went through a locked door that had malfunctioned. He was arrested by police within a few minutes of entry.