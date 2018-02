TYLER – A 48-year-old Kilgore man has been sentenced in Tyler to 20 years in federal prison for three bank robberies. Hector Camargo pleaded guilty last September to bank robbery and use of a firearm during a violent crime. Authorities say Camargo robbed three Gregg County banks over a five-month span between November 2016 and April 2017. Those were the Citizens National Banks in Longview and Kilgore and the First National Bank of Hughes Springs in Kilgore.