iStock/Thinkstock(PARKLAND, Fla.) — Therapy dogs were on hand Wednesday to comfort Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students as they headed back to class for the first time since a deadly shooting took place two weeks ago.

The Humane Society of Broward County released photos of students petting their new furry friends, who joined them in classes all day while providing “unconditional love,” the Humane Society wrote on Twitter.

“It’s an honor to be part of the comfort and healing process at MSD,” the organization wrote, using the hashtag #MSDStrong.

Students returned to school with mixed emotions after the shooting killed 17 people and injured more than a dozen more.

In addition to the dogs, dozens of members of law enforcement were on hand to welcome the students back for a short day.

Students were seen smiling while interacting with the pups.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.