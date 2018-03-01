SMITH COUNTY — CR 420 and CR 421 in Smith County have been barricaded and closed to traffic due to high water over the roadways. CR 4132 (First Avenue) is closed due to a downed tree across the road. Road and Bridge crews are waiting for power lines to be removed so they can clear the tree and reopen the road. Road and Bridge crews are also waiting for a downed cable line to be removed from CR 490 so they can clear a fallen tree and reopen the road, which was closed this morning. County Road 2180, in far southern Smith County, remains closed due to high water over the road.