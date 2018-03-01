Massachusetts man charged in Donald Trump Jr. white powder hoax
Leigh Vogel/Staff/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- A Massachusetts man was arrested for allegedly sending white powder in an envelope to Donald Trump Jr., officials said.
Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, opened the envelope last month at a New York apartment belonging to her mother and was examined at a local hospital as a precaution.
