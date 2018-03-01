TYLER – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System has announced the plan to expand the Neonatal Intensive Care and Labor and Delivery Units at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler. To be completed in phases, this project will expand the current capacity of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to 28 licensed private or semi-private (for twins) NICU beds. The upgrade will also include an expanded well-baby nursery, lactation suite, transitional care facility and other amenities. During the second phase of the project, the Labor and Delivery Unit will be constructing five private triage rooms for expectant mothers, as well as five additional delivery suites. Officials say the project will rely heavily on the philanthropic support of the Tyler community. Construction will begin in mid-June 2018 and will take approximately 9 months to complete.