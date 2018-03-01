Walt Disney Studios(HOLLYWOOD) — Ever since Disney’s Frozen became a worldwide sensation in 2013, some fans have seen it as having a pro-LGBTQ theme, and its hit song, “Let It Go,” as a coming-out anthem.

Fans then started a grassroots movement calling for the main character, Elsa, to have a female love interest in the sequel. Now, the movie’s co-director, Jennifer Lee, is hinting it’s not out of the question.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Lee, who also wrote Frozen, was asked if there has been any talk of Elsa having a girlfriend in the sequel. “I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film — that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people,” Lee said.

“It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations,” she added. “Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things.”

Lee explained that, while writing the script, “Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.”

Frozen 2 is due out in 2019. Meanwhile, Lee co-wrote the screen play for Disney’s latest movie, A Wrinkle In Time, which opens next week.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

