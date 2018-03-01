(HOLLYWOOD) — Right now, the winners of the 90th Annual Academy Awards are unknown — they’ll be announced this Sunday night on ABC. But if there were Oscars handed out for the most talked-about films on Twitter, Call Me By Your Name would be taking home the gold this weekend.

According to Twitter, Call Me By Your Name — the film about a 17-year-old boy who falls in love with his dad’s male graduate assistant one summer in Italy in the 1980s — is the most tweeted-about Best Picture nominee. Coming in at #2 is The Shape of Water, followed by Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Phantom Thread.

Based on its award-season wins so far, Three Billboards seems to be the most likely film to take home the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday, but you never know.

As for the most-tweeted about Oscar nominees, Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is #1, followed by Call Me By Your Name’s Timothée Chalamet [sha lah MAY], Lady Bird’s Saoirse [SURR-shuh] Ronan, Mudbound’s Mary J. Blige and I, Tonya’s Margot Robbie.

Again, based on award-season wins so far, it seems most likely that Frances McDormand will win Best Actress for Three Billboards, while Gary Oldman will win Best Actor for Darkest Hour.

IMDb is running an Oscar-viewing party Sunday night that will live-stream on Twitter, and Vanity Fair will be broadcast a live show from its legendary Oscar-night party on Twitter starting at 11 p.m. ET.

