Walt Disney Pictures

(LOS ANGELES) — Tonight on ABC’s Nightline, don’t miss a conversation with the cast of A Wrinkle in Time.

The cast of the Disney flick – including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid and director Ava DuVernay – sit down with ABC’s Juju Chang to discuss the #MeToo movement and the movie’s message. There’s also a special reveal of their Wrinkle in Time characters in doll form.

Winfrey also takes a moment to once again deny her plans to run for president, saying her “inner GPS” is telling her it’s not the right decision.

Nightline airs tonight at 12:35 a.m. ET on ABC. A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

