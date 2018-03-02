David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Charlotte to attend the private funeral for famed evangelist Rev. Billy Graham. Air Force One departed from Dulles International Airport on Friday morning due to strong winds in the Washington, D.C., area. The White House said the president is not expected to speak at the funeral on Friday, but he is expected to privately greet the family before the service. Graham’s sister, three daughters and younger son are all expected to deliver family tributes at the service. His son, Rev. Franklin Graham, is expected to deliver the main funeral message. Billy Graham’s grandson, Major Edward Bell Graham, will seat the president and the first lady as well as the vice president and second lady. On Wednesday, Graham's casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, and congressional leaders and others paid their respects. During the ceremony, Trump said that during Graham’s life, he traveled around the world and “delivered the same beautiful message: God loves you. That was his message: God loves you.” Trump also said Graham was an “ambassador for Christ who reminded the world of the power of prayer and the gift of God's grace.” Some 2,000 people are expected to attend Graham’s funeral, which will be held under a large white tent at the Billy Graham Library. The funeral, which is expected to begin at noon, is expected to last nearly 90 minutes. Graham died on Feb. 21. He was 99. This is a developing story. Please refresh for details. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Trump, Pence travel to Charlotte for Rev. Billy Graham’s funeral

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2018 at 10:43 am

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Charlotte to attend the private funeral for famed evangelist Rev. Billy Graham.



Air Force One departed from Dulles International Airport on Friday morning due to strong winds in the Washington, D.C., area.



The White House said the president is not expected to speak at the funeral on Friday, but he is expected to privately greet the family before the service. Graham’s sister, three daughters and younger son are all expected to deliver family tributes at the service.



His son, Rev. Franklin Graham, is expected to deliver the main funeral message. Billy Graham’s grandson, Major Edward Bell Graham, will seat the president and the first lady as well as the vice president and second lady.



On Wednesday, Graham's casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, and congressional leaders and others paid their respects.



During the ceremony, Trump said that during Graham’s life, he traveled around the world and “delivered the same beautiful message: God loves you. That was his message: God loves you.” Trump also said Graham was an “ambassador for Christ who reminded the world of the power of prayer and the gift of God's grace.”



Some 2,000 people are expected to attend Graham’s funeral, which will be held under a large white tent at the Billy Graham Library. The funeral, which is expected to begin at noon, is expected to last nearly 90 minutes.



Graham died on Feb. 21. He was 99.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

