MINEOLA — One person was taken to a local hospital following a high water rescue in Mineola Thursday morning. KETK reports the Mineola Fire Department helped the man out after his pickup truck became submerged on Wood County Road 1804. Authorities say the driver went around barricades to get through the street. The driver’s condition wasn’t immediately known. Officials continue to ask residents to avoid high water areas; it’s always, “Turn around, don’t drown.”