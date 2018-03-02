The 1980 comedy featured Dolly, Tomlin and Fonda as a trio of secretaries who turn the tables on their “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” of a boss, played by Dabney Coleman. But in the current #MeToo environment, the movie seems more timely than ever. Dolly says she initially wasn’t sure she wanted the film to be remade, but she likes the plot of this reboot.

“I would always say, ‘I don’t chew my tobacco but once, let’s don’t mess up a good thing, let’s don’t try to redo 9 to 5,’ but this new idea looked like it was gonna bring some new girls in,” Dolly told Wright on Nightline. “And they’re gonna find us…the old characters — we’ve all come up with a business of our own — so they come to find us to get some input on how they should help run the business.”

But, noting her, Tomlin and Fonda’s ages — 72, 78 and 80, respectively — Dolly joked, “I said we better get after it, or it’s gonna be 95 instead of 9 to 5!”





