TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department has released the final version of this year’s Tornado/Severe Weather Response Plan. Public service agency representatives recently met to discuss the plan and offered suggestions for improvements. Officials say the plan is designed to serve as a guide and to provide useful information to the public. It includes tips on preparing for possible severe weather, as well as recognizing the conditions that are often associated with tornadic activity. Additionally, it highlights resources that are available to the public during the season, including sheltering locations. The plan is available on the Tyler Fire Department’s website (http://www.tylerfiredept.com). Scroll down to Quick Links section towards the bottom of the page, on the right-hand side.