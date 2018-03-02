Today is Friday March 02, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyler Fire Department Releases Annual Tornado/Severe Weather Response Plan

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2018 at 11:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department has released the final version of this year’s Tornado/Severe Weather Response Plan. Public service agency representatives recently met to discuss the plan and offered suggestions for improvements. Officials say the plan is designed to serve as a guide and to provide useful information to the public. It includes tips on preparing for possible severe weather, as well as recognizing the conditions that are often associated with tornadic activity. Additionally, it highlights resources that are available to the public during the season, including sheltering locations. The plan is available on the Tyler Fire Department’s website (http://www.tylerfiredept.com). Scroll down to Quick Links section towards the bottom of the page, on the right-hand side.

Tyler Fire Department Releases Annual Tornado/Severe Weather Response Plan

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2018 at 11:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department has released the final version of this year’s Tornado/Severe Weather Response Plan. Public service agency representatives recently met to discuss the plan and offered suggestions for improvements. Officials say the plan is designed to serve as a guide and to provide useful information to the public. It includes tips on preparing for possible severe weather, as well as recognizing the conditions that are often associated with tornadic activity. Additionally, it highlights resources that are available to the public during the season, including sheltering locations. The plan is available on the Tyler Fire Department’s website (http://www.tylerfiredept.com). Scroll down to Quick Links section towards the bottom of the page, on the right-hand side.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement