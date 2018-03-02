ABC Radio(HOLLYWOOD) — Ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, a group of male Hollywood actors, writers, producers and activists have launched the #AskMoreofHim campaign.

The campaign, on the heels of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, aims to support survivors of sexual abuse and hold men everywhere accountable.

In an open letter obtained by Deadline and signed by men in the industry including David Schwimmer and David Arquette, the group says they are “in awe” of the courageous people who have come forward to recount their experiences of harassment, abuse, and violence. But, the letter adds, “our awe is not enough.”

“As men, we have a special responsibility to prevent abuse from happening in the first place,” the letter reads. “After all, the vast majority of sexual harassment, abuse, and violence is perpetrated by men, whether in Hollywood or not.”

It continues, “Therefore, one of the most powerful things that men can and must do is make it clear to other men – including their friends, colleagues, and co-workers – that sexual harassment and abuse are never acceptable.”

To people who may question their motives for the signing this letter, the men write that they “aim to counteract their skepticism by being painfully honest.”

They admit their imperfections, but say, “Nonetheless, we believe that men must speak out against sexism, even as we engage in our own process of critical self-reflection, personal growth, and accountability.”

The group ends by encouraging other men to join the movement, writing, “It’s time we #AskMoreOfHim.”

