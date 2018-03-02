TYLER — Smith County deputies have made an arrest following a standoff that lasted over two hours. Around 4:30 Thursday afternoon, deputies tried to serve multiple arrest warrants at a home on County Road 326 East. Officials say the wanted man, 35-year-old Excsau Duran, locked all entry points but was was soon found hiding under the residence. Authorities say Duran first refused to surrender but was captured around 6:42 p.m. after a SWAT team was called in. He’s now being held without bond for possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation.