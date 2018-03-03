SEGUIN (AP) – The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of a doctor days after he was charged in the shooting deaths of a couple who had come to the doctor’s home to help his mother move some furniture. A board spokeswoman says the panel on Thursday suspended the license of Robert Fadal II, a 56-year-old family medicine doctor in Seguin, northeast of San Antonio. The board determined that he “poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” The Guadalupe County sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Anthony Strait was shot moments after exiting his truck Sunday to assist Fadal’s mother. Strait’s wife, 30-year-old Tiffany Strait, was shot as she rushed to her injured husband. Authorities say the couple’s three young sons were in the truck during the shooting. Online jail records don’t indicate an attorney for Fadal.