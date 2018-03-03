Possible explosive device found on ferry in Mexico, local official says

iStock/Thinkstock(COZUMEL, Mexico) -- An “apparent explosive device” was found on a Barcos Caribe ferry in Cozumel, Mexico, according to the Playa del Carmen state prosecutor. The discovery comes just over a week after an explosion took place on another Barcos Caribe ferry in Cozumel.



Barcos Caribe has since been suspended by the government, the prosecutor said.



The U.S. State Department confirmed “undetonated explosive devices” were found on the ferry by Mexican law enforcement. The State Department also warned Americans to “exercise caution.”



Princess Cruises, which sails to Cozumel, sent out a warning to passengers as well.



“As the safety and security of our guests and crew is our highest priority, our security department remains in close contact with government and private sources as well as our local agents and tour operators and continues to monitor the situation,” Princess Cruises said in a statement.



A ferry in Cozumel suffered an explosion on Feb. 21 leaving 25 people injured, according to the director of civil protection for Playa del Carmen. The director also said two Americans and three Canadians were among the injured.



The previous explosion took place as passengers disembarked the ferry, according to the municipality of Solidaridad, which includes Playa del Carmen.



Both incidents are still under investigation.

