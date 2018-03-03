iStock/Thinkstock(MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.) — A manhunt is underway for a 19-year-old Central Michigan University student whom officials accused of fatally shooting his mother and father on campus.

More than 100 police officers are searching the Mount Pleasant area for James Eric Davis, whom authorities describe as armed and dangerous, after he allegedly shot his mother and father, an Illinois police officer.

Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife, Diva Jennen Davis, were the victims, according to the university.

No students, faculty or staff were injured in the incident at Campbell Hall, a dorm building, according to the school.

University police said the suspect was caught on camera fleeing the area.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find him.

A police department had contact with the suspect Thursday night, and at some point in the night, he was taken to a hospital, university police said.

Debra Williams, the mother of James Eric Davis’ roommate, told ABC affiliate Toledo, Ohio, station WTVG that she was overcome with panic after her son texted her Friday morning, saying that he thinks his “roommate just shot his mom.”

The campus was on lockdown this morning and students posted on social media images of their barricaded dorm room doors and video of the school’s alert message. All planned campus events have been canceled until further notice, as well as scheduled Saturday classes.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said, “The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus.”

