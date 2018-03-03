(HOLLYWOOD) — The 90th Academy Awards air this Sunday night on ABC, and it appears that Best Picture is the only category that’s somewhat up in the air.
Writer/director Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, the story of a mute woman who falls in love with an aquatic being, leads all films with 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk earned the second-most number of nominations, with eight. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scored seven.
So far, experts give The Shape of Water a slight edge to win Best Picture, followed by Three Billboards. In the Best Director category, del Toro has the edge, and since Three Billboards director Martin McDonagh wasn’t even nominated, Nolan is the next most likely winner.
Best Actress and Best Actor are likely going to Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman, because both have won so many awards this season for their work in Three Billboards and Darkest Hour, respectively.
Same goes for Three Billboards’ Sam Rockwell, who’s swept most of the Supporting Actor awards at other ceremonies. He’s expected to score gold on Oscar night, as well, though some experts think Willem DaFoe could nab the trophy for his role in The Florida Project.
As for Supporting Actress, Allison Janney has a slight edge for her role as Tonya Harding’s abusive mom in I, Tonya, though Laurie Metcalf’s role as a frustrated mother in Lady Bird is a close second.
But while viewers will tune in to see the winners, they’ll also be tuning in to see how Jimmy Kimmel, in his second year as host, handles the #MeToo/Time’s Up movement that has dominated Hollywood for months. At the Golden Globes, host Seth Meyers met the topic head-on, but Kimmel has said that he doesn’t want to make the evening “unpleasant” for people who’ve dreamed of winning an Oscar their entire lives.
The three-hour-plus telecast will also include performances of the Best Original Song nominees. Oscar-winner Common, Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige, Gael García Bernal, Andra Day, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens will sing nominated songs from Mudbound, Coco, Call Me By Your Name, Marshall and The Greatest Showman.
Presenters at the show include Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, Jodi Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Christopher Walken, Sandra Bullock, Lupita Nyong’o, Jane Fonda, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Chadwick Boseman, Emma Stone, Tom Holland, Armie Hammer and Mark Hamill.
The 90th Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 4, on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Here are the nominees in the key categories:
Best Picture
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Lady Bird
The Post
Phantom Thread
Get Out
Dunkirk
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Original Song
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Animated Feature Film
Coco
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Darkest Hour
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Short Film — Animated
Dear Basketball
Negative Space
Garden Party
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.