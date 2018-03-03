A.M.P.A.S.©(HOLLYWOOD) — The 90th Academy Awards air this Sunday night on ABC, and it appears that Best Picture is the only category that’s somewhat up in the air.

Writer/director Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, the story of a mute woman who falls in love with an aquatic being, leads all films with 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk earned the second-most number of nominations, with eight. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scored seven.

So far, experts give The Shape of Water a slight edge to win Best Picture, followed by Three Billboards. In the Best Director category, del Toro has the edge, and since Three Billboards director Martin McDonagh wasn’t even nominated, Nolan is the next most likely winner.

Best Actress and Best Actor are likely going to Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman, because both have won so many awards this season for their work in Three Billboards and Darkest Hour, respectively.

Same goes for Three Billboards’ Sam Rockwell, who’s swept most of the Supporting Actor awards at other ceremonies. He’s expected to score gold on Oscar night, as well, though some experts think Willem DaFoe could nab the trophy for his role in The Florida Project.

As for Supporting Actress, Allison Janney has a slight edge for her role as Tonya Harding’s abusive mom in I, Tonya, though Laurie Metcalf’s role as a frustrated mother in Lady Bird is a close second.

But while viewers will tune in to see the winners, they’ll also be tuning in to see how Jimmy Kimmel, in his second year as host, handles the #MeToo/Time’s Up movement that has dominated Hollywood for months. At the Golden Globes, host Seth Meyers met the topic head-on, but Kimmel has said that he doesn’t want to make the evening “unpleasant” for people who’ve dreamed of winning an Oscar their entire lives.

The three-hour-plus telecast will also include performances of the Best Original Song nominees. Oscar-winner Common, Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige, Gael García Bernal, Andra Day, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens will sing nominated songs from Mudbound, Coco, Call Me By Your Name, Marshall and The Greatest Showman.

Presenters at the show include Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, Jodi Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Christopher Walken, Sandra Bullock, Lupita Nyong’o, Jane Fonda, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Chadwick Boseman, Emma Stone, Tom Holland, Armie Hammer and Mark Hamill.

The 90th Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 4, on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the nominees in the key categories:

Best Picture

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Lady Bird

The Post

Phantom Thread

Get Out

Dunkirk

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Best Actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Best Animated Feature Film

Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Darkest Hour

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Short Film — Animated

Dear Basketball

Negative Space

Garden Party

Lou

Revolting Rhymes

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



