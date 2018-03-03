HOUSTON (AP) — A Brazilian couple accused of helping their daughter kidnap their grandson from Texas and keep him in Brazil for the last five years was granted a $3 million cash bond by a federal judge on Friday. However, Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes will remain jailed as U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Palermo stayed her order pending a possible appeal of her decision by federal prosecutors, who allege the couple would use their vast wealth to flee the U.S.

Attorneys for Carlos Guimaraes, 67, and his 65-year-old wife, Jemima, said the couple isn’t a flight risk and want to have their day in court to prove their innocence. Rusty Hardin, an attorney for Carlos Guimaraes, said he was pleased the couple had been granted a bond.