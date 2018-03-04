EL PASO (AP) — A second mistrial has been declared in the case of an ex-Fort Bliss soldier accused in the 2014 death of an off-duty constable working security at a Halloween haunted house in El Paso. A judge in El Paso on Friday ruled jurors were deadlocked in the aggravated assault against a public servant trial of 22-year-old Devon Huerta-Person. A different jury in 2016 also failed to reach a verdict in the death of 45-year-old Constable Robert White. Investigators White was kicking some people out of the haunted house when he allegedly was punched and fell. He died at a hospital. An autopsy determined White died from health problems, including heart disease and high blood pressure, but his security-related injury was a factor. Prosecutors will consider whether to pursue a third trial.