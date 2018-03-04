Atlanta Police Department(ATLANTA) — Cops and concerned friends of CDC worker Timothy Cunningham, who mysteriously vanished nearly three weeks ago, kicked off a search Saturday afternoon to find him.

The search party met Saturday at Mercer University’s campus, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

The location is around two miles from where Cunningham, an Ivy League-trained epidemiologist disappeared after leaving work at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 12.

On that day, Atlanta Police and CDC officials confirmed, Cunningham learned that he had been passed over for a promotion and he went home sick.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police don’t suspect there is any evidence of foul play related to Cunningham’s missing case.

A $10,000 reward has been offered by Crime Stoppers Atlanta to draw any leads that help investigators discover Cunningham’s whereabouts.

