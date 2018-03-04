Today is Sunday March 04, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Champion runner Sir Roger Bannister dies at 88

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2018 at 9:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Sir Roger Bannister, who was the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, died on Saturday in Oxford, England, the BBC reports. He was 88.

Bannister broke the four minute mile in Oxford on May 6, 1954, completing the feat in three minutes and 59.4 seconds, according to ESPN. At the time, it was thought impossible that anyone could break the four minute mark. He completed the feat more than once.

Bannister stopped running to pursue a medical career. He was knighted in 1975 for his service as the first Chairman of Britain's Sports Council, according to The Telegraph.

Legendary runners paid tribute to the British legend, including fellow countryman Mo Farah:

Bannister was born in 1929 in Harrow, England. He leaves behind his wife Moyra Jacobsson, their two sons, two daughters, and 14 grandchildren.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

 

Champion runner Sir Roger Bannister dies at 88

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2018 at 9:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Sir Roger Bannister, who was the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, died on Saturday in Oxford, England, the BBC reports. He was 88.

Bannister broke the four minute mile in Oxford on May 6, 1954, completing the feat in three minutes and 59.4 seconds, according to ESPN. At the time, it was thought impossible that anyone could break the four minute mark. He completed the feat more than once.

Bannister stopped running to pursue a medical career. He was knighted in 1975 for his service as the first Chairman of Britain's Sports Council, according to The Telegraph.

Legendary runners paid tribute to the British legend, including fellow countryman Mo Farah:

Bannister was born in 1929 in Harrow, England. He leaves behind his wife Moyra Jacobsson, their two sons, two daughters, and 14 grandchildren.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

 

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement