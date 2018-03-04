iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — New research out of the UK suggests taking a daily fish oil capsule during pregnancy and the early months of breastfeeding can reduce a baby’s risk of food allergies, BBC News reports.

An analysis based on previous trials was taken by Imperial College London. Experts called for larger trials to examine how the supplements could affect children later in life.

According to BBC News, the research confirmed the effects diet during pregnancy and the initial months of breastfeeding.

The trials found a 30% reduction in egg allergy risk as a result of the capsules taken. Omega-3, a fat contained in fish oil tablets, may have the anti-inflammatory effect to reduce allergies, says BBC News. Omega-3 fatty acids are also found in oily fish, such as salmon.

Dr. Robert Boyle is the lead author of the research, and he explains, “Our research suggests probiotic and fish oil supplements may reduce a child’s risk of developing an allergic condition, and these findings need to be considered when guidelines for pregnant women are updated.”

Seif Shaheen, a professor at Queen Mary University in England, called for greater trials:

“More definitive answers on the possible role of maternal probiotic and fish oil supplementation in the prevention of childhood allergic disease can only come from further large trials which follow up the children to school age… If such trials are big enough, they may be able to identify particular subgroups of mothers and children who would benefit most from these interventions.”



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.